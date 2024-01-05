Crime statistics are in for the last year. We spoke with officers from the Pennsylvania State Police and Millcreek Township about what trends they’ve seen and what training they have planned to keep you safe.

Police across the area are taking the time to study recent statistics to evaluate how to improve their departments.

Crimes being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police across the commonwealth and Erie County is in a positive trend. Investigations are down by nearly 6,000 compared to the previous year coming in with a total of 100,463.

That’s according to their most recent 12-month period on the PSP crime data dashboard.

“The total number of criminal incidents, criminal investigations are down, total number of arrests are down. Crimes against a person and crimes against property and crimes against society are all down along with drugs they’re all down,” said Trooper Todd Bingman, community service officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.

2020 and 2021 in Millcreek Township, there was a decrease in both call volume and crimes reported. Millcreek Police Chief Carter Mook believes this is due in part to the pandemic.

“In 2022, we saw a marked rise in our numbers and those numbers remained fairly steady for 2023,” said Carter Mook, chief of Millcreek Township Police.

He added that one of his concerns is drug overdose deaths not just in the township but across the county. As of October 31 that number was at 109 with the Erie County Coroner’s Office projecting 130 to 135

“In speaking with the coroner’s office, our drug overdose numbers for the county are at record levels and we have seen our number fairly steady over the last couple of years in terms of overdoses that we’ve in Millcreek Township,” Mook said.

Moving into 2024, both departments are looking forward to continuing their training, learning new tactics and ways of interacting with the public.

“I’m excited that a part of the coast grant that we were awarded a part of the PCCD that we will be able to become the first department in the western part of the state to have all of their officers trained in mental health first aid,” Mook explained.

Chief Mook also said that two of their officers attended training in ‘alert’ which is a new response for active shooters.

Meanwhile, PSP troopers have started to receive crisis intervention training.

“I think anyone can see that mental health issues is on the rise in our country. Any additional training that we can get to properly handle these situations is welcomed,” Bingman went on to say.

The community service officer hopes to continue to see their number go down for the rest of this year.