Witness testimony begins in homicide trial for man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in 2018

Witness testimony begins today in a trial for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death back in August of last year.

The prosecution is asking the jury to find James Gilbert guilty of first-degree murder. They are arguing that Gilbert planned out how he was going to kill his girlfriend, Marinda Matasowski.

According to the prosecution, Gilbert stabbed Matasowski to death, then stabbed himself in the chest in August of 2018.

During his opening statements, District Attorney Jack Daneri telling the jury Matasowski and Gilbert’s relationship was unstable.

During day one of the trial, Matasowski’s mother and friends took the stand to testify about her relationship with Gilbert.

As for the defense, Gilbert’s attorney passed on making opening statements.

In a pretrial motion, Gilbert’s lawyer raised the possibility he will argue that Gilbert was suffering from mental problems when Matasowski was killed.

One of Matasowski’s friends tells JET 24/FOX 66 she was a great friend and a loving mother to her son.

“I want people to remember Marinda by her great smile, her spunky attitude, her always being down to earth, and always taking care of her son,” said Miranda Will, friend of Marinda Matasowski.

The trial will continue tomorrow. Gilbert is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty.