Witness testimony continues in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend in August of last year.

Today, multiple detectives and a police officer from the Millcreek Township Police Department testified during the trial.

According to the prosecution, James Gilbert fatally stabbed his girlfriend Marinda Matasowski with a kitchen knife, then stabbed himself in the chest.

The stabbing took place at Matasowski’s mothers house in the 5700 block of Mill Street in August 2018.