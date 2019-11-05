Witness testimony continues in homicide trial

A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend takes the witness stand today during day two of his trial. The prosecution rested their case today and James Gilbert took the stand, testifying that he doesn’t remember the details that led up to him stabbing his girlfriend, Marinda Matasowski.

It was another long day of witness testimony in the case against James Gilbert. Gilbert is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Marinda Matasowski.

Two of Matasowski’s childhood friends testified on Tuesday. Both making the point that they believed Matasowski and Gilbert’s relationship was unhealthy. One of her friends even talked about a time when Gilbert allegedly hit Matasowski with a shower rod.

Once the prosecution rested their case, Gilbert took the stand to tell his side of the story. He testified that he and Matasowski argued a lot and at times those arguments would get physical, but he claims he never hit his girlfriend.

When he asked about the night that Matasowski was killed, Gilbert says he had smoked marijuana and it did not make him feel normal. He went on to tell the jury that he felt paranoid and thought someone was going to kill him. He said that is why he had a knife with him during the time of the incident.

As for what led up to the events that led to Matasowski’s death, Gilbert says he doesn’t remember what happened. He said “I woke up in the hospital and I thought it was a bad dream.” Gilbert faces a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole if the jury finds him guilty