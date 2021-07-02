Witness traumatized after close call in Wednesday shooting

Rickaylaha Ransom, an 18-year-old witness to a shooting on 5th and Wallace Wednesday evening, says she is traumatized after her car took some bullets with her and her five-year-old sister still in the car.

“I was driving and she was in the backseat on the sides where the bullets are,” said Ransom, “and we were coming home from Country Fair. I saw this girl. She was, like, running, running super fast. And then, all of a sudden, I hear the shots and she fell and the shots started hitting the car. And me, I was so scared. I was so scared, I jumped out of my body and zoomed down the street to come here.”

Naomi Bryant, Ransom’s mother, witnessed the entire event.

“She was running so fast, and it seems like it was slow motion,” Bryant said. “Next thing you know, all you heard was Pop! Pop! Pop! and I was like, “Oh my God! My heart just dropped. I signaled her and I’m in the middle of the street. Hurry up! Come home!”

Ransom said she got out of the car and saw two shots before she started crying.

“Both of them bullets could’ve hit me.”

In the midst of it all, both Ransom and Bryant hope the Erie Police Department would be more active in this part of the city. Michael Outlaw, community liaison for Mayor Joe Schember, understands their concern. Although he doesn’t speak for EPD, he said he’s certain they are on this case.

“I do know that Unified Erie is going to have a discussion about the gun violence that’s in our community,” Outlaw said, “and have a plan to address the individuals who keeps on with the gun violence.”

Ransom and Bryant said they’re concerned for the woman who hit the ground.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list