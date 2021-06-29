Witnesses called to the stand on day two of the trial for man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro

The trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro in January of 2020.

On day two of the trial, the courtroom heard from more witnesses who said that they saw the suspect on the road the day of the shooting.

Prosecutors called more witnesses to the stand revealing pieces of evidence including the motorcycle helmet the suspect allegedly left at the scene of the crime.

Markese Lampley is accused of the fatal shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah.

Erie County District Attorney’s Office called witnesses to the stand asking them about what they saw on January 25th of 2020.

Several witnesses explained they noticed a motorcyclist driving while wearing a ski mask without a helmet on a cold rainy day in January.

These witnesses called Pennsylvania State Police describing the motorcyclist’s appearance and behavior as suspicious.

One witness driving on I-79 in Edinboro spotted the red and white motorcycle around the time of the murder. Another witness spotted the motorcyclist on Old Zuck Road near Lampley’s apartment.

Pennsylvania State Police also identified the motorcycle helmet that was left inside the Wendy’s as well as tire impressions outside the restaurant that experts said matches the tires of the motorcycle spotted near Lampley’s apartment.

The defendant Markese Lampley continues to represent himself and trial will continue tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list