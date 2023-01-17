Witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the preliminary hearing for the alleged animal abuse case involving the owner of Liz and George Farms in Summit Township.

From former employees to state police, all the witnesses described the conditions of Liz and George Farms with similar details in their testimony.

Gregory Havican, the owner of Liz and George Farms, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan as witnesses recalled the living conditions of dogs and animals on the farm that state police called “inhumane”.

Havican is charged with 79 felony counts, including aggravated cruelty to animals based on neglect, and a total of 163 counts of animal cruelty including all summaries and misdemeanors.

Former employee Benjamin Carrier recalled Havican giving him instructions to move the dogs around in the kennels but Carrier said he did not follow them.

In a recorded video, Carrier said that two weeks worth of feces were on the floor. He also recalled finding a dog deceased and described the dog’s condition as being stiff like a board and its nose and mouth were curled back like it had been chewed on.

A state police corporal said when Havican was previously questioned about animal care, he deflected.

Corporal Stolar said Havican told him he hired people to take care of the animals, and if they did not, then it is not his concern. He also recalled the owner continuing to put the blame on hired staff after Stolar said to him that the animals are still his responsibility as the owner.

The corporal added that he believes a crime was committed due to filthy dogs, feces on the ground, no food in dog bowls and dirty water in dog kennels.

State Police Trooper Kylene Cotton said when she arrived at the scene on Oct. 8, there was a difference in the setting. She said the conditions were similar to the video, but the deceased puppies were no longer in the previous area.

Ruth Thompson, the owner and operator of the ANNA Shelter, was deemed not an expert witness by Havican’s attorney Charbel Latouf.

The remainder of the preliminary hearing is set to be scheduled by the judge.