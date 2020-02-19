Witnesses take the stand during day two of trial for youngest person in Erie County to be charged with homicide

The trial of Erie’s youngest person to be charged with homicide has been continued for an “evidentiary issue.” This comes after a contentious day in court.

17-year-old Keyon Lucas is charged with the shooting death of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason. Lucas was 14-years-old at the time of the 2017 shooting.

The commonwealth is calling an expert witness and family member of the deceased to the stand as tensions rise in the courtroom.

During a break in testimony, a family member of the victim got close enough to the defendant and said “I got you,” to Lucas. This led deputies to remove the man from the courtroom.

Dr. Eric Vey of the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to testify where he spoke about the autopsy performed on Lavelle Beason.

Dr. Vey told the jury Beason died from one of two shots. He was shot in the neck, which was not a fatal shot. However, the second gun shot wound to the chest was fatal, striking a vein.

Assistant District Attorney Grant Miller asked, “did the wound end Lavelle Beason’s life?” Dr. Vey responded, “yes.” Dr. Vey also testified that Beason was facing backwards when he was shot.

Latasha Myers, the aunt of Beason, also took the stand. She said she was with him that day. Myers told the jury she identified Lucas, not by knowing him, but from Facebook pictures.

She continued to tell the jury what happened, saying, “he started shooting,” referring to Lucas.

During Myers cross examination, court appointed attorney Alison Scarpitti pointed out several inconsistencies between Myers police report and taped interview, saying she only spoke with police the day after the January shooting. However, records show she spoke on several occasions.

Scarpitti read a report where Myers allegedly said a man by the name of William Walls shot Beason. Myers argued in court saying, “I didn’t say that. It didn’t come out of my mouth.”

However, in a later interview Myers is heard saying “he gave him a gun, he gave it to him.”

Testimony will continue on Monday, February 24th with day three of the Keyon Lucas trial.