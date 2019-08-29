Jet 24 and Fox 66 will broadcast National Anthem starting Labor Day

Do you remember the days when television stations would start the broadcast day by playing the National Anthem? Well, those days are coming back.

Starting on Labor Day, all of the stations in the Nexstar Media family across the nation, including Jet 24 and Fox 66, will play the National Anthem at 3:58 a.m.

The song will be performed by Nashville based singer and songwriter Brian Sutherland to start, but the company plans on featuring a number of up and coming artists using a variety of styles.

171 stations in 100 communities will take part in airing the National Anthem every day.