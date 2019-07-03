WJET/WFXP future signal disruption

In July, we will be changing how people receive our TV signal over-the-air. It will include changing channels, installing new broadcast antennas and increasing power. There will be a temporary disruption in our signal for some viewers that receive programming over-the-air. To help answer frequently asked questions about this process, and what you should do if you experience signal disruption, we have prepared this guide.

Why is WJET / WFXP changing channels? The cellular industry decided that it needed more of the radio spectrum to bring America more wireless internet, so the FCC was petitioned to sell large parts of the frequency space where television broadcasts. This caused us to be ordered by the FCC to move channels. The TV stations did not ask for this to happen.

When will you switch to your new channel? This is scheduled for August 2, 2019 at 11:59PM.



What physical channels are you moving to? JET 24 will move to channel 28 and FOX 66 will move to channel 26.

Will your power change? Yes. JET 24 will go from 528,000 watts to 630,000 watts. FOX 66 will move from 850,000 watts to 930,000 watts. We will continue to be Erie’s two strongest signals!

What do I have to do at that time? Just rescan your TV or set top box according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After we move, that will reset your TV or set top box to our new channels and everything should be back to normal.



Will this change the channel that I’m used to? No. The channel will still be called “JET 24” or “FOX 66”. Only the physical channel will change, what the station looks like or what it’s called will not.

Will I have to rescan my TV once you are on the new main antennas? If you can’t get us scanned while we are at low power, then yes, you’ll need to rescan once we complete the antenna work.

Your station is all of a sudden hard / impossible to get. Have you done anything to your signal? Part of this move required new transmitters and antennas, and the pipe that connects them. For a short period of time we are operating on a temporary antenna that is several hundred feet below the main antenna so we can remove and replace the old equipment. We understand that this is inconvenient for you and are trying to get ourselves back on the main antenna as soon as possible.



Why is this taking so long? In a “normal” time, you would have to wait several weeks to book a tower crew. There is an ongoing need in our industry for maintenance on towers—everything from replacing old antennas to panting to repairing damage from wind and lightning strikes…or worse! Now you have over 1,000 stations being forced to move channels and do all of this work during a very short period of time that the FCC gives us to do this work, and only a few tower climbing companies with the training and experience to work on high power television, and you’re going to wait your turn. The day they come off a tower they are driving to the next station that needs work done.



Was there any notice about this? We aired announcements about the low power operation and the changing of channels throughout different parts of the day. While we try to reach everyone, there will always be some that miss the explanation of what’s happening.



Is this affecting cable / satellite / internet reception? We were required by law to notify companies that redistribute our signal a long time ago. They were told when the change is happening, where we are moving to and had more than sufficient time to retune their receivers. While we hope that they are ready to go when we move, it’s out of our hands at this point. We don’t control their product.



Is there anything that I can do to improve the reception during this time? The only things are the usual advice we give to any off the air viewer. Make sure you have a rooftop antenna, good quality cable between the antenna and your TV, an amplifier, and that all of the connections are tight. If you are using an indoor antenna, that limits the things you can do to help. Use the TV in a room that’s facing our tower at 8455 Peach St Erie, and have the antenna in a window as high up as you can.



When will all the work be done and everything return to normal on JET 24 and FOX 66? At this time we don’t know when we will reach the finish line on this project. We will certainly update this FAQ section when we have a more definitive timeline.



Is there any other place I can go to for help? On the internet, go to www.yourerie.com or www.TVanswers.org.