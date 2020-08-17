Wolf Administration: 2020 PA Clean Energy Employment Report shows clean energy is a leading creator of quality jobs in PA

The Wolf Administration has released the 2020 Pennsylvania Clean Energy Employment Report.

According to the Administration, this report shows that clean energy is a leading creator of quality jobs in Pennsylvania.

The report shows that the sector added 7,794 jobs in 2017-19, for an 8.7 percent average job growth rate, compared to 1.9 percent average overall job growth in the state.

“The Pennsylvania Clean Energy Employment Report comes at an opportune time, as government and industry leaders look to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “This detailed analysis of data and trends in clean energy employment in 2017-19 demonstrates the sector was a top job generator statewide, and shows which industries were hiring and looking for trained workers.”

Governor Wolf continued, “This report shows that workforce training investment decisions can benefit Pennsylvanians right now and position the state going forward to grow and improve livelihoods, the economy and our environment​.”

According to the Administration, the biggest clean energy employer in the state in 2019 was the energy efficiency industry. More than 71,400 Pennsylvanians worked in construction, technology and manufacturing jobs related to ENERGY STAR® appliances, lighting, and HVAC systems; building and insulation materials; solar water heating and cooling; and other components of energy efficient systems.

In the clean energy generation industry, solar energy workers made up the largest share of the work force: 35.4 percent, or 5,173 jobs. Solar jobs grew 8.3 percent in Pennsylvania in 2017-19, in contrast to a slight decline nationwide.

Wind energy firms employed 2,937 Pennsylvanians, with over 21 percent of them in manufacturing jobs, compared to 10 percent of the state’s overall workforce.

The wind power industry is a driver of manufacturing jobs, as wind became the largest source of renewable energy (36 percent) in Pennsylvania in 2017, supported by 29 wind technology manufacturing facilities in the state. These services are available to export to national and global wind energy markets, setting Pennsylvania up to be a leader in wind component manufacturing.

“We know Pennsylvania’s energy sector is a job creator, and we’re seeing that it’s evolving rapidly, with clean energy industries growing and workforce development needs changing along with this,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Having a comprehensive, data-grounded understanding of the energy sector is a critical component of clean energy policy and program development.”