Wolf Administration announces $145 million in funding for local bars and restaurants hit hard during the pandemic

It appears that help is on the way for local bars and restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.



The Wolf Administration is announcing $145 million in Hospitality Relief Funding that will go to all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The funding is aimed at small businesses of less than 300 employees with a net worth under $15 million.

Those businesses can apply for up to $50,000.

Although any eligible business can apply, priority will be given to those who have not received public subsidy before, were closed to the COVID-19 restrictions, or can show a 50% loss in profitability.

Visit ecrda.net to apply.