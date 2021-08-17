Wolf administration announces $500k Farm to School Grant to improve access to healthy, local foods

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the opening of the 2021-22 PA Farm Bill’s $500,000 Farm to School Grant Program , which will improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children, grades Pre-K through fifth grade.

“Our Farm to School Program works to improve health and nutrition for young children, provide hands on ag education opportunities, and support local farmers by fostering connections between schools and farms,” said Redding. “Through this program, Pennsylvania schools have the opportunity to address our workforce needs of the future by encouraging agricultural interests in young students while simultaneously improving their access to fresh, local foods.”

The Wolf Administration has invested nearly $800,000 in farm-to-school programming in Pennsylvania the last two years through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill .

The goal of the Farm to School Grant Program is to connect communities with fresh, healthy food and local producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and other early childhood education sites.

Any school district, charter school, or private school with pre-kindergarten classes, kindergarten, or elementary through fifth grade is eligible to apply for up to $15,000, regardless of their decision to teach in-person, virtually or by using a hybrid model this upcoming school year.

Eligible applications should include:

A list of Pennsylvania farmers who have agreed to supply products from their farms

Nutrition and agriculture education, including integration into regular classroom subjects

Training of teachers and other educational staff on nutrition and agriculture education

Inclusion of parents, caregivers, and community groups in educational activities

Field trips to Pennsylvania farms or other direct agricultural experiences which teach children about sources of food and Pennsylvania agriculture.

The 2021-22 Farm to School program opened for applications on Monday, Aug. 16th, and the deadline to apply is October 1st.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, click HERE .

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.