Wolf administration announces funding to protect and restore Lake Erie Coastal Zones

The Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have announced the DEP has awarded more than $264,000 in grants for nine projects to protect and restore Lake Erie Coastal Zones.

“Our coastal zones are vital environmental, economic, and community resources for the commonwealth,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Each year, the diverse coastal zone projects help us rethink, reexamine, and rededicate our efforts towards a comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of these habitats.”

The 77-mile Lake Erie Coastal Zone is in Erie County and includes the Lake Erie shoreline and several major tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake, to the international boundary with Canada, and inland an average of 1.4 miles.

Approved projects in Erie County include: