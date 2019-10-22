Wolf administration announces funding to protect and restore Lake Erie Coastal Zones

The Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have announced the DEP has awarded more than $264,000 in grants for nine projects to protect and restore Lake Erie Coastal Zones.
“Our coastal zones are vital environmental, economic, and community resources for the commonwealth,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Each year, the diverse coastal zone projects help us rethink, reexamine, and rededicate our efforts towards a comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of these habitats.”
The 77-mile Lake Erie Coastal Zone is in Erie County and includes the Lake Erie shoreline and several major tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake, to the international boundary with Canada, and inland an average of 1.4 miles.
Approved projects in Erie County include:
- Erie County – $70,000 for coordination and technical assistance
with Lake Erie coastal zone projects
- Erie County – $9,000 to assist Lake Erie coastal communities in
administering the Bluff Recession and Setback Act of 1980
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – $15,000 to
perform shorebird monitoring at Presque Isle State Park
- Erie County Conservation District – $2,250 to develop an Invasive
Species Management Plan for Headwaters Park located in Millcreek Township
- Erie County Conservation District – $3,273 for the Nature Immersion
youth education program to establish the value of environmental
stewardship
- Erie Times-News in Education – $50,000 for a recurring Newspaper in
Education weekly page focusing on coastal zone environmental issues
- Mercyhurst University – $15,000 to develop a bluff erosion model
along Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie shoreline
- Millcreek Township – $50,000 to develop the completed design for
the stream restoration of Wilkins Run in Millcreek Township
- Regional Science Consortium – $50,000 to research the geographical sources of E. coli contamination at Presque State Park beaches