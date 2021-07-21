Wolf administration approves over $42,000 for new pipeline investment program in Crawford County

HARRISBURG— On Tuesday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced more than $42,000 had been approved for a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

The project looks to improve infrastructure, save energy, and create and retain jobs in Crawford County.

“The PIPE project approved today will help connect a business park to natural gas, which will create jobs, save money, and grow business within the area,” Secretary Davin said. “This program is so critical because it helps Pennsylvanians access the abundant natural gas resources available throughout the commonwealth, while doing their part to decrease their carbon footprint.”

The approved project in Crawford County consists of a cooperation between National Fuel and the Titusville Redevelopment Authority. A total of $42,544 in grant funding was approved to install 1,547 linear feet of natural gas pipeline to bring Titusville Opportunity Park in compliance with the Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The PUC requires each building in the business park to be metered separately, and this project will connect the 14 buildings at the park to the main gas line, which is located just outside of the park. This will keep more than 300 jobs in 18 businesses within the business park and will help provide growth by bringing more businesses to the area. The total cost of the project is $85,088.

