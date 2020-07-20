Wolf administration awards over $2.1 million in grants for cleaner fuel vehicle projects to help improve air quality, address climate change

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

The Wolf Administration has awarded more than $2.1 million in 2019 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIGs) to 18 cleaner fuel vehicle projects statewide that will help improve air quality and public health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.

“We’re committed to helping Pennsylvanians breathe cleaner air at school, in their neighborhoods, and at their workplaces and to reducing climate change by putting more cleaner fuel vehicles in use around the state,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Eighteen vehicle replacement projects, located in 13 counties, will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use.

They’re expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1,349 metric tons per year.

The AFIG Program supports replacement of older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles and fueling stations for these vehicles to reduce emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.

Electric, ethanol, biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied propane gas, and other cleaner fuels are supported.

Local governments, schools, businesses, and organizations may apply for grants. DEP administers the AFIG Program under the Pennsylvania Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004.

Grouped by county, the 2019 AFIG recipients are as follows: