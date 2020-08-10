Wolf Administration highlights importance of immunizations; issues updated guidelines for new school year

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Wolf Administration is reminding parents to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Education, Health, Human Services, and Insurance are reminding parents of school aged children, including cyber and charter school students, to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date.

According to the administration, vaccines are a necessary precaution needed to protect infants, children and teens from serious childhood diseases such as measles, mumps and chickenpox. Staying up to date with immunizations provides the best protection against disease and is essential to individual and population health.

The Department of Health has announced that because of the pandemic they have temporarily suspended the regulation regarding requirements for children’s immunization for a two-month period after the beginning of the school year or the beginning of enrollment in an early childhood education program.

Children in grades K-12 need the following immunizations for attendance: tetanus, diphtheria, polio, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), hepatitis B, and chickenpox.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most insurance plans, including those bought through the federal Marketplace, as well as the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid are required to cover school vaccinations as a free preventive service without charging a copayment or coinsurance.

“Most insurance plans cover school vaccinations with no cost to the consumer, regardless of whether or not you have met your yearly deductible,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said. “However, it is important to make sure that the doctor or provider who administers the immunization is within your health insurance plan’s network, or you could be responsible for the cost.”

Health coverage is available for all children in Pennsylvania. No family makes too much money to purchase coverage through CHIP, and families or children may qualify for coverage through Medicaid.

“It is essential that everyone, especially children, are up-to-date on all recommended immunizations,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our state, we want to emphasize that vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect yourself from a number of serious, life-threatening diseases. Getting your vaccinations can help protect those around you, such as those with compromised immune systems who cannot get vaccinated.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians are recommended to schedule immunization appointments early, as many health care providers may have delays in scheduling and decreased appointment windows.

“The benefits of a healthy childhood spans across a child’s life, affecting child development, their experience in school, and life into adulthood,” said Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “Immunizations are a necessary part of well-child visits and help your children and others they encounter stay safe from preventable diseases. As Pennsylvania faces a pandemic, we cannot lose sight of what we can do every day to protect our children and prevent outbreaks and spread of other preventable illnesses.”

More information on CHIP can be found at www.chipcoverspakids.com. Families can apply for coverage through the CHIP program and determine their eligibility for Medicaid and other assistance programs that can help families online at www.compass.state.pa.us.

Anyone looking to visit a local immunization clinic to receive vaccinations should call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to schedule an appointment. Pennsylvanians should have their vaccination records available when they call to make an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must accompany a child receiving vaccinations.

Additional information on immunizations can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.