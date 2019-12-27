Wolf administration recaps PennDOT’s successful and busy year

It was a busy year for PennDOT in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf announcing today that PennDOT’s northwest region had a busy and successful year with more than 50 projects worth more than $100 million in 2019.

Some of those projects include:

Route 20 in Girard Township, a bridge rehabilitation that cost more than $6.5 million.

The Interchange Road project coming in at $21 million.

Interstate 79 at mile markers 178 to mile marker 182.5, coming in just under $6 million.

38th street in the City of Erie with intersection safety improvements at $440,000.

For a complete list of all of the projects completed in 2019 in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties, click here