Wolf administration receives more than 75 million dollars to help fight against opioid addiction in Pennsylvania

The Wolf administration announced the Federal Government will pitch in more than 75 million dollars in additional funding to help Pennsylvania in the fight against opioid addiction.

The state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) released a statement saying that the money will only be used to fund those initiatives that have a proven history in areas of training, education recovery, or prevention.

In the last two years, Federal Government has sent 141 million dollars to Pennsylvania.

The DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said the two years of funding represents an unprecedented level of support to fight opioid addiction in the Commonwealth.

For more information about opioids and the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, you can visit https://www.health.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.