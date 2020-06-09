Wolf Administration releases guidance on preparing for severe weather during COVID-19 pandemic

The Wolf Administration has released guidance on preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Atlantic hurricane season started just last week and while Pennsylvania doesn’t

often take a direct hit like coastal states, we face weather systems that can cause

flooding or significant power outages,” said PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff

Thomas. “The reality of COVID-19 will change the way people plan for emergencies,

and the time to think about those changes is now, not in the middle of an emergency.”

Some tips for preparing for severe weather include:

Knowing where to shelter if you do not typically shelter at home

Following guidance on when and where to shelter

Staying informed with weather alerts through cell phone alerts, a NOAA weather

radio or twitter alerts

Prepare an emergency kit with personal items you need in an emergency

“Any actions to protect yourself from immediate threats to life safety should take priority,

such as sheltering during severe weather,” Department of Health Deputy Secretary for

Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said. “However,

whenever possible, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed as long

as it does not slow response or cause greater harm. It is essential that we act now to

prepare for severe weather this summer.”

The Wolf Administration encourages Pennsylvanians to receive severe weather alerts through either a NOAA weather radio, local media weather alerts via text message, social media or apps that

can be downloaded, or by signing up for AlertPA.

There are five National Weather Service Offices that service Pennsylvania. Users do not need a social media account to access the information shared on either Facebook or Twitter: