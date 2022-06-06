The Wolf Administration is calling on state legislation to pass bills to help older adults and people with disabilities.

The governor’s plan would use $200 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase existing property tax and rent rebates.

The investment could double current rebates adding almost $500.

“Many older adults live on fixed incomes, and when it comes to their finances, paying their rent and their mortgage is a top priority. The governor’s one-time proposal increases that rebate amount, will help seniors meet some of their needs during these difficult times,” said Robert Torres, Department of Aging Secretary.

The administration said that Democrats have introduced bills in the state house and senate but want to see more action.