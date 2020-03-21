1  of  5
Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Americans more concerned with finances than health amid coronavirus pandemic City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts closed to help prevent spread of COVID-19 US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

Wolf Administration to delay enforcement of non-essential business shutdown to Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Due to the high volume of waiver requests, the Wolf Administration is delaying enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf’s and the Secretary of Health’s order that all non-life sustaining businesses in the Commonwealth must close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that were non-life sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19th at 8:00pm.

While the order stands, the enforcement timing will change and this will become effective on Monday at 8:00am.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar