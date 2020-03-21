Wolf Administration to delay enforcement of non-essential business shutdown to Monday

Due to the high volume of waiver requests, the Wolf Administration is delaying enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf’s and the Secretary of Health’s order that all non-life sustaining businesses in the Commonwealth must close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that were non-life sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19th at 8:00pm.

While the order stands, the enforcement timing will change and this will become effective on Monday at 8:00am.