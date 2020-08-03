Wolf Administration urges PA residents to be alert for dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northeast

Beachgoers pack Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias moves along the Southeast Coast. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

The Wolf Administration announced in a news release that it is urging Pennsylvania residents to be alert for dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northeast along the East Coast.

The impacts from the storm are expected to be stronger in the eastern half of Pennsylvania, particularly in the southeast corner of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will start overnight tonight with the heaviest rain, flash flooding and strong winds expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Minor to moderate river flooding could last into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says that little-to-no impact from the storm is expected across western Pennsylvania.

“The effects of this storm, coupled with severe weather from over the weekend in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, are a significant concern to us and our county emergency management partners,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “The best way to help emergency responders is for individual families to be prepared with an emergency plan and a communications plan, so everyone knows what they need to do to stay safe.”

PEMA Director Randy Padfield gives the following tips:

never walk or drive through flood water;

learn the difference between a weather watch and weather warning, since each requires different steps to stay safe: A flood watch means that flooding may occur. Residents should stay alert, closely monitor rivers and streams, and be prepared to move to high ground quickly. A flood warning means that there is actual flooding. Residents should act at once and move to higher ground.

determine how you would leave your neighborhood if you needed to evacuate your home; and

identify where you would meet up with your family (both in your town and an out-of-town location) in the event you were separated when the flooding started

More information about how to prepare for an emergency is available at ReadyPA.