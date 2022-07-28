Governor Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-led general assembly over a package of Constitutional amendments, one that would ban abortion.

Wolf said the amendment is unconstitutional because it would take away the right of privacy for women, including the right to terminate pregnancy.

“This is a coordinated effort to take away reproductive rights. Further, Republicans moved Senate Bill 106 with a goal of creating a path toward an abortion ban without public debate and under the cover of night.” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

Senate Bill 106 is a joint resolution saying there will be no right for taxpayer-funded abortion or other rights relating to abortion.

With this news, one local pro-life group said Governor Wolf took it a step too far.

“I think what Tom Wolf is doing is just horribly deplorable and it seems to me that it’s an act of desperation. I think he knows it’s going to go to the voters and they don’t want to see that happen, I’m sure,” said Tim Broderick, Executive Director for People for Life.

While on the other hand, a pro-choice group said they are happy that Wolf is taking action.

“I was relieved. It’s so nice to have someone in our government who cares about the people, and who is going to stand up and say ‘Hey, that’s not right,’ and he’s going to do something about it,” said Laura Coulter, Member of Erie County United.

The amendment package was passed once on July 8, 2022 by the General Assembly. If it passes for a second time, it could be on the ballot as early as this spring for Pennsylvania voters to decide.

If the decision is going to be left up to Pennsylvania voters, both groups said they are going to take action.

“We would like to get out to the general public, hear what they have to say, and have a chance to hear what we have to say so we will try to get to as many community events as possible. Public demonstrations are certainly not out of the question,” Broderick said.

“We want to make sure people know clearly what it means and how voting is going to affect their own lives. While we are going to be upset and we are going to be angry, we are going to take action and we are not going to take any infringement of our rights sitting down,” Coulter said.

According to Governor Wolf’s website, the joint resolution will be decided on again during the 2023-2024 legislative session.