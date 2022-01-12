Woman, 70, dead in Tuesday morning house fire in Fredonia, NY

One woman is dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Chautauqua County.

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home in the village of Fredonia, New York. Deputies say the two-story home had an apartment upstairs and one downstairs. Everyone upstairs was able to escape, as well as one of the downstairs occupants.

Investigators say Patricia Ulkins, 70, of Fredonia was unable to escape, and died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but deputies say it’s not considered to be suspicious.