Woman accidentally shoots herself in the leg while being forcibly removed from Conneautville bar

A Jamestown woman is charged with threatening staff at a Conneautville bar with a handgun when asked to leave.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville, 31-year-old Samantha Wertz was allegedly creating a disturbance at Fatboy’s Saloon in Conneautville on Sunday, March 14.

Police say she pulled out a handgun when confronted by staff. She was then wrestled to the ground, shooting herself in the leg in the process.

Charges being filed against Wertz are aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license.