Woman accused of causing nearly $700 worth of damage to gaming machine at casino, police say

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman is accused of vandalizing a gaming machine at Presque Isle Downs and Casino Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a woman allegedly caused nearly $700 worth of damage to a casino gaming machine on Sunday, Nov. 7th.

According to the police report, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the woman was gaming on a machine when she took a blue pen from her purse and wrote a vulgar message on the reel glass. The report says she then struck the glass with her hand multiple times, and poured water into the bill acceptor.

The woman is also accused of being defiant and using indecent language at security as they were trying to remove her from the casino.

PSP says charges are expected to be filed against the woman.

