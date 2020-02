A woman accused of fatally beating her dog with a hammer will now head to trial after pleading not guilty.

Justina Robinson waived her right to a jury trial to which a judge will now hear her case.

Robinson faces two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as, other related charges.

Back in October, the 37-year-old beat her 11-month-old dog, a lab mix, with a hammer.

Robinson’s trial is set for March 27th.