Woman accused of fatally stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend claiming self-defense

Attorneys are making their case for a woman accused of fatally stabbing an Erie man.

67-year-old Delores White is accused of stabbing Khalil Reynolds on the 1000 block of East Lake Rd. in April of 2020.

White claims the altercation began over Reynolds being intoxicated inside White’s home.

Defense Attorney Eric Hackwelder says White used a knife for self-defense after Reynolds ran toward White and her daughter.

Erie Police Officers on the scene at the time of the incident are expected to testify this afternoon.