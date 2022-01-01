Woman arrested after firing off a gun at a local fast food restaurant

One woman was arrested following a gunshot incident that took place at a local McDonald’s.

32-year-old Shawna Ellis was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment.

This incident happened just before 7 p.m. on December 30th at the McDonald’s in the 4300 block of Peach Street.

According to Erie Police, Ellis walked into the restaurant and pulled a gun on her alleged ex-boyfriend and the woman that he was with.

Police state that Ellis fired off a round, but no one was hit.

Ellis reportedly attempted to fire off another round, but the gun was jammed. She then pistol whipped the other woman before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“This individual came into a fast food restaurant and fired off a round. Obviously there were patrons around in that area, so its very concerning. It was put at the highest level for us to find her and we were able to do that, and she is now under arrest,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Police.

The suspect is now facing charges including attempted criminal homicide. Her bond has been set at $250,000.