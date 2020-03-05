Woman arrested after man is cut with pocket knife

One man is cut and a woman is in custody following an incident with a pocket knife.

Erie Police were called to a house in the 1100 block of East 5th St. around 7:15 tonight.

According to police, the victim was trying to break up a domestic dispute between two women.

One of the women allegedly held a pocket knife to his face, and he suffered a superficial cut while pulling away.

The victim was not taken to the hospital. A 36-year-old woman will be arraigned of charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

