Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Chautauqua County

One woman is behind bars following a vehicle pursuit with police on Christmas morning.

Around 5 a.m. on December 25th, Chautauqua County Sheriffs were on a target patrol of a storage facility in the town of Ellery following reports of burglaries and larcenies at storage facilities in the county.

It was then that a vehicle pulled up in the lot, saw the officers, and then fled.

After the pursuit, the driver finally pulled over on Salisbury Road.

The driver was 35-year-old Amanda Sendall was taken into custody.

Sendall was found to have multiple arrest warrants from several police agencies in both New York and Ohio and is facing a number of charges.

Police did find tools in the vehicle that would be used for forced entry.

Sendall was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

