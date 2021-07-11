Woman arrested for possible DUI after three vehicle accident that sent one man to the hospital

One person was sent tot he hospital while another was placed under arrest following an accident on Saturday evening.

According to Millcreek Police, this accident happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Old French and Arbuckle Roads.

Three vehicles were heavily damaged in this wreck. One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

One woman in this accident was arrested for possibly driving under the influence.

Police are continuing to investigate.

