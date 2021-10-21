Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the arm in reported domestic violence incident

Police believe a domestic incident led to a stabbing Thursday morning.

According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of West 18th Street.

Police say the woman stabbed a man in the arm; he did not need hospitalization.

The woman is currently in the Erie City Jail, facing simple assault and domestic violence charges.

