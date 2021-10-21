Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the arm in reported domestic violence incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police believe a domestic incident led to a stabbing Thursday morning.

According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of West 18th Street.

Police say the woman stabbed a man in the arm; he did not need hospitalization.

The woman is currently in the Erie City Jail, facing simple assault and domestic violence charges.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News