Woman celebrates 100th birthday at Grandview Manor

It was all smiles for a major birthday at Grandview Manor.

This afternoon, the lunchroom filled with friends and family to celebrate Helen Orlemanski’s 100th birthday.

Joining her was her son, her caretaker Sybil Beraducci, and her friends.

Orlemanski said the key to living 100 years is eating healthy. We’ll let her explain.

“Eat good food that is good for you. Get your rest. Get some sleep, and interfere in everyone’s business,” said Helen Orlemanski, 100-years-old.

Orlemanski said shes thankful to have everyone there, adding that she was truly surprised by the party.