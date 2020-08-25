Woman charged following Monday night shots fired incident

A woman has been charged following a shots fired incident Monday night.

According to the Erie Police Chief, officers were called to 400 block of East 23rd Street Monday night for a domestic call.

Once an officer stepped out of his car, he reportedly heard a gunshot that went over his head. Officers then proceeded to the house and say they saw a woman in the backyard.

35-year-old Holly Galbraith then reportedly led police on a foot chase where another shot was fired.

Galbraith is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felony theft, robbery, terroristic threats and other related charges.

No major injuries were reported.