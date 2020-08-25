Woman charged following Monday night shots fired incident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A woman has been charged following a shots fired incident Monday night.

According to the Erie Police Chief, officers were called to 400 block of East 23rd Street Monday night for a domestic call.

Once an officer stepped out of his car, he reportedly heard a gunshot that went over his head. Officers then proceeded to the house and say they saw a woman in the backyard.

35-year-old Holly Galbraith then reportedly led police on a foot chase where another shot was fired.

Galbraith is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felony theft, robbery, terroristic threats and other related charges.

No major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar