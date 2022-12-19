(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut Lake woman recently reported that she had lied about serious allegations against her estranged boyfriend.

In late October, the 37-year-old woman told the Pennsylvania State Police that her estranged boyfriend and the father of her child had strangled and assaulted her. She gave a written statement detailing the alleged attack, a PSP report said.

The estranged boyfriend then was charged with felony and misdemeanor charges. Those charges were later dismissed in court.

On Dec. 2, the woman went to the PSP Meadville station and recanted her story. She “advised members she lied on her written statement and nothing to the nature she described legitimately happened,” the PSP report said.

The woman was then charged with “unsworn falsification to law enforcement.”