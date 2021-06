A woman charged in a fatal downtown stabbing may soon be evaluated for competency to stand trial.

Janice Rowry was charged on Saturday August 29th for allegedly murdering 42-year-old Jacob Carr following an argument in a Boston Store apartment.

Now the defendants attorney, Brian Arrowsmith, is requesting Rowry be evaluated for competency to see if she is fit to stand trial.

Judge David Ridge is asking for more information before ruling on the competency evaluation request.