Woman charged in Saturday stabbing on East 9th & State

We now know the name of the woman that was arrested in connection to Saturday’s stabbing in Erie.

According to Erie Police, 27-year-old Tylor Gray was taken into custody and is being charged with possessing an instrument of crime, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Her bond has been set at $5,000 and she remains in the Erie County Prison.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palace Center Apartments on State Street when an argument broke out between Gray and a man in a 9th floor apartment. She reportedly stabbed him in the lower leg, causing a severe laceration.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police say the wound is non-life threatening.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list