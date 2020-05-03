Woman charged with assault with use of vehicle after engaging in dispute

Erie Police have responded to an assault with use of a vehicle over night on Saturday night.

Tylisha McCory, 28, was charged with assault with a vehicle, as well as harassment according to police.

McCory reportedly attempted to run over a 28-year-old female after engaging in an argument over on the 2700 block of Perry Street.

The female victim was transported to Saint Vincent Hospital with a broken wrist.

McCory is currently being held in the Erie County Prison awaiting arraignment.

Correction: Perry Street, not Perry Square.