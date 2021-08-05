Woman arrested for fatally stabbing brother on East 28th St. early Wednesday morning

Erie Police have charged a person in the Wednesday morning fatal stabbing on East 28th Street.

According to Erie Police, 25-year-old Marcus Moore of Erie was stabbed in the neck at a home in the 300 block of East 28th Street.

Police say Moore was taken to UPMC Hamot where, 30 minutes later, he was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police have charged Moore’s sister, Mya Moore, in that stabbing. She is being held in the Erie County Jail on charges of criminal homicide.

Mya Moore

