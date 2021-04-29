Woman charged with stealing more than $175K from local nursing home appears in court

The woman charged with stealing funds from Pleasant Ridge Manor Nursing Home has made her initial appearance in court.

Brenda Lee Jacobs appeared before the District Judge in McKean Thursday. Jacobs is charged with stealing more than $175,000 from the county-run nursing home.

Jacobs is a former employee at Pleasant Ridge Manor where she worked as a billing specialist. She is suspected of using her position to illegally transfer insurance reimbursements to her personal banking accounts.

The investigation also alleges that Jacobs was employed by a local optometrist, and money was taken from that account using similar tactics.

Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis set Jacobs’ bail at $50,000.