Woman & child escape house fire on East 4th Street Tuesday night

One person is injured after fire broke out in a home in Erie overnight.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Erie County 911 reportedly received multiple calls about a multi-family home on fire in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

According to the calls, witnesses saw “flames shooting out of the second story windows.”

A woman and child were able to escape the fire. The woman did suffer some burns on her neck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A cause has not been determined, but the firefighters on scene say the woman may have been burning candles when the fire broke out.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to investigate.

