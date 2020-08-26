Woman faces attempted homicide charges following shots fired incident

A shots fired call turned into a foot pursuit by police Monday night. Now, one woman is being charged with attempted homicide.

Samiar Nefzi was live outside of the Erie Police Department for more on this story.

What started as a shots fired call escalated when police say a woman fired shots at them as they arrived on the scene.

According to Erie Police, officers responded to the 400 block of East 23rd Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday night for a domestic call.

After arriving on the scene, one officer reportedly heard a gun shot sail over his head as he stepped out of his car.

35-year-old Holly Galbraith is accused of firing that shot. Officers say Galbraith then allegedly ran off on foot, firing another shot at officers. She is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny says one officer was injured during the chase.

“It was obviously a very dangerous situation. This female was running with a gun while shooting it while officers were in foot pursuit. Again, we’re very lucky this did not turn into a tragic incident,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

A court date has yet to be set. We will continue to bring you the latest on this story as it continues to develop.