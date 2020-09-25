Woman faces multiple charges for causing a disturbance as firefighters worked to put out a bonfire

A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance when Erie firefighters worked to put out a bonfire in her backyard.

57-year-old Tammy Buckner placed lighter fluid on a table near where fire crews were putting out a rubbish fire in her backyard. This happened around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of Cascade Street.

Darren Hart, the chief fire inspector, says Buckner said she would start the fire again as soon as they left.

The woman then threatened a firefighter, picked up debris and began throwing it at him.

“Everybody is okay. It’s just a part of the job. You never really know what you’re going to run into when you go out on these calls and this is just an example of that. I thought the guys handled it great, they were very professional and went about their business and did their jobs. We are really thankful for police intervening and diffusing the situation,” said Darren Hart, chief fire inspector.

Buckner was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and other related charges.