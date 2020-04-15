Woman faces murder charges after allegedly killing daughter’s boyfriend

One woman faces multiple charges after allegedly killing her daughter’s boyfriend. Erie Police made their way to a residence in the 1000 block of East Lake Road around 11:00p.m. Tuesday night.

35-year old Kahlil Reynolds was stabbed to death following an alleged domestic disturbance between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother, creating a moment of shock for neighbors surrounding the 1000 block of East Lake Road.

“It’s crazy. We should all just be getting along now and working together.” said Tonya Wienczkowski, a neighbor.

67-year old Delores White is facing multiple charges including first degree murder and possessing instruments of crime after she reportedly stabbed Reynolds in the chest. According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds was allegedly fighting with White’s daughter.

Then, White called 911 and stated “He jumped on my daughter so I stabbed him and he’s bleeding to death.”

The complaint goes on to explain White’s daughter recorded three videos of the altercation and in one them…Reynolds stated “Do y’all feel like, y’all feel like you want to hurt me.”

White replies “Yes, I will hurt you.” with Reynolds then saying “Do what you got to do. I’m not hurtin you. I’m not trying to fight you.”

One neighbor went on to explain that during a time like this, a crime of this sort is unexpected.

“It’s crazy with how the world is right now, why would someone want to do something like that? Everyone has their own problems and issues right now, so we all need to work together to make things better.” said Scott Morosky, a neighbor.

Erie Police chief Dan Spizarny stated that there have been many questions about the amount of domestic violence cases they have seen during this pandemic. So far, he says the department is basically hitting the same numbers, which equals out to responding to about 15 to 16 domestic calls per day.

“They haven’t increased, it’s sad that we do respond to so many day in and day out. Unfortunately, this is one that took a turn for the worst.” Chief Spizarny said.

White was placed in the Erie County prison without bond. The Erie County Coroner’s Office did complete an autopsy on the victim this afternoon. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled this a homicide due to a stab wound to the chest.