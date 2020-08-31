Woman facing several charges for weekend fatal stabbing at Boston Store

An autopsy has started on the body of a victim from a deadly stabbing Friday night.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is expected to release the name of the victim later today.

According to Erie Police, 59-year-old Janice Rowry has been charged with criminal homicide, murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly instrument.

Erie Police were called to the Boston Store on State Street around midnight Friday for reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man dead of a stab wound. The victim’s name has not been released.

Rowry is currently in Erie County Prison and has no bond.

