Woman found with no injuries following Tuesday night water search near Wattsburg

There were some tense moments for first responders during a water search in eastern Erie County Tuesday night.

It was just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night when firefighters from Wattsburg were called to a section of French Creek off Hopson Hill Road in Amity Township.

According to Erie County 911, people swimming in French Creek left a friend to get something from a car and when they came back that friend was gone.

Assisted by the North East, Corry, West Lake and West Ridge Fire Departments, the group spent nearly an hour looking for the person reported as missing. She was eventually found in French Creek with no injuries.