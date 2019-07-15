Woman given probation for attempting to flee police

A woman who tried to escape police by climbing into a hospital ceiling has been sentenced to 12 months probation.

According to Erie Police, 30-year-old Courtney Chartley was arrested for bursting into a house and stealing a pair of pants allegedly containing drugs, money, and credit cards.

Things took a bizarre turn when police took Chartley to Saint Vincent Hospital to be treated for a hand injury. While there, Police said Chartley went into the restroom and climbed into the ceiling tiles. Then, she crashed through to the floor a short distance away.

Chartley will also have to complete 25 hours of community service.