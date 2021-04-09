Woman hospitalized after reportedly rolling out of moving vehicle on Interstate 90

One woman is in serious condition after reportedly rolling out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 90.

According to the Erie County 911 Center, this incident happened around 4:40 p.m. They say they received several reports saying a female fell out of her vehicle or she rolled out of the vehicle while driving on the on-ramp.

It is unclear at his point how fast she was going or if she was the driver. The female was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

